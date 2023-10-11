Coach Lopetegui And Italian Legends Del Piero, Inzaghi Headline Aspire Academy Global Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Rome: Aspire Academy today launched its 9th Global Summit, in partnership with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) with a line-up of prominent guests including Julen Lopetegui, Alessandro Del Piero and Simone Inzaghi.

Held in the heart of the Italian capital Rome at the iconic Stadio Olimpico, the hallowed ground of AS Roma and Lazio football clubs, the two-day Summit convenes football and sporting experts from around the world to share insights, experiences and innovation in football performance and science.

In his opening remarks, the CEO of Aspire Zone Foundation, Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi welcomed guests to the event, reiterating the need for sports development to be able to transcend borders and connect people in order to foster an environment for growth.

“Together let us inspire, excel and leave a lasting legacy that will shape the future of the sport,” he urged guests.

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina echoed Mohammed's sentiment, emphasising the importance of learning and sharing knowledge that goes beyond boundaries, urging delegates to take the opportunity to converse and take away new ideas from the Summit stating,“Together we are stronger.”

Aspire Academy Director General, Ivan Bravo expressed his gratitude to the Italian Football Federation for their partnership noting:“This summit is the result of a year of progress and key learnings, as well as a great opportunity to network and revisit the year's milestones and address key challenges players and clubs are facing today and to find new solutions to achieve success, becoming truly disruptive in the world of sport and football.”

Special guest, former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, delivered this year's opening Master class, stating“My main responsibility is to lead the players to success, and to instil a sense of belonging.”

He added,“There is no such thing as an ideal coaching strategy that will work everywhere, you have to adapt to the context you find yourself in. Every challenge is an opportunity for learning and growth, and it is important to analyse what went wrong and to learn and take the right course of action. We need to be role models for the players.”

Executive Director of the Aspire Academy Global Summit, Professor Valter Di Salvo encouraged guests to make the most of the opportunity and to explore new ideas and methods together.

The highlight of the day included Star Chat sessions featuring Italian football icons, Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and former Juventus captain Alessandro Del Piero. Inzaghi shared insights on the keys to success in coaching.

Day 1 of the Summit concluded with a series of workshops focused on 'Lifestyle and players performance; the invisible training', 'Enhancing team performance: the individual approach' and 'Scouting the staff: matching competences with the organisational demands.'

Participating fellows convened with a final Round Table where panellists shared ideas on how they work with players in areas like nutrition, mental health, and physiology when they leave the club environment and are home away from relevant experts.

This edition of the Global Summit has attracted over 300 guests from across the globe and garnered participation from more than 50 members of the Aspire in the World Fellows program including some of the world's premier clubs, federations, and leagues, collectively active and engaged in discussions poised to shape the future of football. Students of the Universita degli Studi di Roma“Foro Italico” also had the privilege in attending the sessions, listening first hand to the experts on their experience and insights, helping to shape their learning in the field of sport.

Day 2 of the Summit will continue with Star Chats with Paulo Fonseca, the Portuguese coach of French club Lille, and former Argentina legend Javier Zanetti.

The summit is streamed live thanks to Aspires continued partnership with Al Kass TV, details of how you can watch are on the Aspire in the World Fellows website and will further be publicised on the Academy's social media platforms.