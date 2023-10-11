Biden's Advisor: US Capable Of Supporting Both Israel And Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Jake Sullivan, United States National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, said that the United States is capable of providing assistance to Israel and continuing to support Ukraine in the face of Russian invasion.

“We believe that the United States is capable of supporting Ukraine in Europe, of supporting our allies in the Indo-Pacific, and of supporting our close ally, Israel, in its hour of need,” Sullivan said at a briefing when asked if Israel's war with Hamas would make it more difficult for the Biden administration to support Ukraine and allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to Sullivan,“we believe we have the resources, tools, and capacities to be able to effectively do that.” He noted that part of the Administration's activity is to ensure the coordination in all the theaters at once.

As noted, the amount of resources needed to continue supporting Ukraine is not commensurate with the price that will have to be paid in case of expansion of Russian aggression across Europe, "that might ultimately, as it has in the past, require the actual deployment of American troops to combat."

“So, better to support the Ukrainians as they stand firm against Russian aggression and do so on a sustained basis. And we have the budget wherewithal to be able to do that. We also have the budget wherewithal to be able to provide Israel what it needs,” Sullivan summed up.