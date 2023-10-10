UAE Vice President Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, met today the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE HE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri and Consul General of the State of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates HE Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance them.