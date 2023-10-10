Armenian Crimes: Facts That Remain On Stones Of Every Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
During the 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Armenian
forces destroyed towns, villages, and all infrastructure attached
to them. People of all ages were brutally killed without a drop of
remorse. Over one million people were left without homes, lost
relatives, friends, and families, and more than 4000 thousand went
missing. Finally 30 years later, after the return of the occupied
lands from the Armenians, Azerbaijan started another mission to
find the truth of Armenian crimes that are hidden under the
ground.
To date, the Armenians, clenching their teeth and biting sticks,
do not want to give the coordinates of mass graves of civilians and
soldiers killed by them during the first Garabagh war like they did
with mine maps. The occupied territories were all sown with
anti-infantry and anti-tank mines, which today makes it difficult
to search for mass graves and remains of people killed by Armenian
forces.
During the first Garabagh war, a total of 3,890 citizens went
missing as a result of the Armenian occupation of the territories
of Azerbaijan. There is irrefutable evidence that totally 872
missing persons were captured or remained in the previously
occupied territories.
The above facts prove that Armenians committed a crime against
Azerbaijan by ill-treating prisoners during the war and in non-war
times. It should be noted that Armenia also tried to mislead the
Azerbaijani side by providing mine maps.
According to expert Parviz Heydarov, who commented to AZERNEWS , during the period when the Armenian side
occupied the territories of Azerbaijan and in the period after 30
years, a series of crimes against humanity were revealed one after
another, and it will take many years to uncover more Armenian
cruelty and merciless crimes.
"Now we know that the appropriate conditions for the conclusion
of a peace agreement are indicated, especially since the
Azerbaijani side in this matter suggests that Armenia puts the
issue on the negotiating table once and for all. It seems
inevitable, but even after the conclusion of the peace agreement, I
am not sure that the Armenian side, whether in the matter of the
exact provision of maps and afterward, will provide Azerbaijan with
information about the atrocities committed by them, in mass graves,
graves as well as maps with minefields. I'm not sure about that."
Heydarov said.
10,815 biological samples were taken from 3,407 family members
of the 3,890 people who went missing in the First Garabagh War. At
least 98 corpses were found in Aghdam, Shusha, Goygol, Tartar,
Fuzuli, Zangilan, Jabrail, Kalbajar, Lachin and Khojavand districts
during large-scale construction works covering all districts of the
liberated territory. Complex investigations are being carried out
on the remains.
According to political analyst Samir Humbatov, during and after
the first Garabagh war, some 3,890 Azerbaijani soldiers went
missing and there is no thorough information about them. "Some of
them have been found, but the remains of some others have been
destroyed and there is no precise information about others,"
Humbatov said.
Touching on the issue of finding graves, the political analyst
said that Armenia avoids giving any points about the locations of
the mass graves.
"Armenia has committed grave offenses against Azerbaijanis and
we can say that there are very few countries in the world that
react to the fact that such large-scale decisions are made to
search for the missing persons. And Armenia has given us locations
that are not true in reality, they are trying to manipulate it. But
the fact remains that Armenia refuses to give Azerbaijan accurate
data so that mines planted there are not found, and Azerbaijanis
falling in the mines died in those areas for almost three years
since the search for missing persons was carried out. This shows
that Armenia is violating the principles of international law." the
analyst added.
In conclusion, the expert added that it is pointless to expect
any help from foreign organizations, as well as from
representatives of foreign countries in the consideration of crimes
committed by the Armenian side against Azerbaijan, as they consider
these crimes as income.
According to the latest data, at least 107 remains were found in
Dashalti village of Shusha district, 12 in Farrukh village of
Khojaly district, 27 in Edilli village of Khojavand district, 9 in
Yukhari Seyid Ahmedli village of Fuzuli district and 31 in Shusha
city prison, at least 98 corpses have been found in Aghdam, Shusha,
Goygol, Tartar, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Jabrail, Kalbajar, Lachin and
Khojavand districts in the course of large-scale construction works
covering all districts of the liberated territory. Complex
investigations are being conducted on the remains.
During the recent excavations of mass graves, among them was the
National Hero of Azerbaijan Riad Ahmadov, at First Garabagh war, he
was wounded in a battle with the intelligence group he led in the
village of Dashalti and went missing on 26 January 1992.
MENAFN10102023000195011045ID1107221687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.