Zelensky Replaces Governor Of Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Filip Pronin as head of the Poltava Regional State Administration and dismissed Dmytro Lunin as acting governor of the Poltava region.

The respective decrees have been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"To appoint Filip Yevhenovych Pronin as head of the Poltava Regional State Administration," reads decree No. 686/2023 .

By another decree , the head of state dismissed Dmytro Lunin as acting head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

Pronin previously worked as deputy head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.

The government approved Pronin's appointment as governor of the Poltava region on September 5.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine