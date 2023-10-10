S P Jain School Of Global Management Expands Reach With New Campus In London

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In a ground-breaking move reaffirming its commitment to world-class education, the globally acclaimed S P Jain School of Global Management has launched its international campus in the vibrant city of London. The new school, aptly named S P Jain London School of Management (SPJ London), marks a pivotal moment in the institution's history, further solidifying its position as a leader in global business education.

Situated at the heart of Canary Wharf, London's prime financial, business, and tech hub, the new campus provides students from the UK and around the world the chance to study not only in London but also at S P Jain Global's other campuses in Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, and Mumbai.

The leading business school has also been granted New Degree Awarding Powers (NDPAs) by the Office for Students (OfS), UK, becoming the first higher education institute of Indian origin to receive this prestigious recognition.

The new campus will begin delivering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by November 2023.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

1. You have been recognised as a global leader who has made an impact in the world of education. What are the driving factors behind SP Jain Global's success?

When we founded SP Jain Global in 2004, we were anchored by a fundamental belief that if business has gone global, business schools should also go global. This conviction led us to create a multi-faceted international model, enabling our students to explore diverse global regions, including the East, West, Middle East, and India.

This simple yet profound philosophy has been the driving force behind our school's sustained success over the years.

2. So, under your leadership, SP Jain Global School of Management has completed two decades. Can you highlight some of the key-milestones along the way?

Our journey has truly been remarkable. While we're sad to be leaving our teenage years behind in February 2024, we've marked several significant milestones along the way.

Just last month, we were ranked #7 best business school in the Asia Pacific by the very prestigious Bloomberg Businessweek. This recent recognition is an addition to a growing list of rankings we've received from other renowned international publications like Forbes, Financial Times, The Economist, and Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal. These milestones are indeed memorable and significant achievements for our organisation.

3. What is your vision behind the multi-campus approach and why did you choose London?

We place a strong emphasis on student-centered education, catering to students from India and across Asia who aspire to study abroad. To meet this demand, we have previously established campuses in Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, and Dubai.

A crucial factor in our decision to expand to London was feedback from our students who wanted to study in London with a brand they trust. This decision is further validated by London's recent top ranking in the QS Best Student Cities 2024.

4. Recently, there was an announcement that the SP Jain London School of Management has received the New Degree Awarding Powers (NDAPs). Can you elaborate more on the same?

Our new entity, SP Jain London School of Management, has been established as a sister school to SP Jain Global. Notably, we were recently granted degree awarding powers by the Office for Students (OfS), UK, becoming the first higher education institute of Indian origin to receive this prestigious recognition. To put this achievement in perspective, only four higher education providers received this recognition in the past three years.

Unlike other universities without NDPAs, we do not require a partner institution to offer programs in the UK. This means we have the authority to award our own degrees and as a result, our students graduate with an SP Jain Global degree, not one from a partnering entity. This degree of independence in degree awarding resonates deeply with our students and is a primary reason many choose to enrol with us.

5. Looking at the ever-changing workplace and global business changing rapidly, how do your programmes at SP Jain Global cater to this change?

We are deeply committed to preparing our graduates to excel in this technology-driven business environment. Our programs, from our top-ranked MBA to other business programs, are intricately woven with technological components.

Understanding technology's ever-evolving nature, we ensure our programs are agile and responsive to these changes. For instance, we have incorporated advancements like the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) technology. Our aim is to arm our students with the expertise to leverage such tools effectively, enabling them to pioneer innovative solutions in their respective fields.

6. Could you also talk a little bit about ELO which is the engaged learning online programme and how does that help students at SP Jain?

Recognising the evolving trend towards online education, we pioneered a proprietary online learning technology unique to SP Jain Global. ELO, which stands for Engaged Learning Online, is a source of great pride and accomplishment for SP Jain Global.

ELO has the remarkable capability to recreate the intimacy and engagement of a physical classroom within an online environment. Even in large classes of up to 70 students, our platform facilitates direct eye contact and interaction between professors and students.

It's the first of its kind in Asia and includes an array of interactive features such as real-time polling and real-time breakout rooms, among others. Advanced tools like AI, big data, emotion recognition systems, and robotics further enhance the immersive online learning experience, regardless of whether students are at home or work.

So far, over 2,000 students from 25 countries have experienced this technology, with many of them emphasising "the ability to learn on the go", "front-row like classroom experience" and "the flexibility to study through important life changes" as some of the main benefits.

7. How does SP Jain prepare students to get ready to ace the new workspace challenges?

We adopt a distinct approach compared to most educational institutions. Instead of adhering strictly to a predefined curriculum and then trying to match graduates with potential employers, we reverse-engineer the process.

We begin by gaining a deep understanding of the specific industry needs and challenges. From there, we design our curriculum to match these specific requirements. This ensures our students graduate with the precise skills and knowledge that today's businesses are actively seeking.

Our unique approach enables us to create a community of graduates who are not only ready for the challenges of the modern workplace but are also highly sought after by employers, effectively bridging the gap between education and industry requirements.