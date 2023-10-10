Amir Holds Phone Call With Egyptian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation with his brother HE President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the means to enhance them, and regional and international developments of joint interest, particularly developments in Palestine.
MENAFN10102023000063011010ID1107221555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.