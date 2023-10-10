VPR BRANDS INTRODUCES The REVOLUTIONARY DISSIM LIGHTER At The CHAMPS TAMPA TRADE SHOW

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"No More Burnt Fingers" among the first to witness this revolutionary product October 25th-27th, 2023.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VPR BRANDS Introduces the Revolutionary DISSIM Lighter at the CHAMPS TAMPA Trade ShowVPR BRANDS (OTCQB: VPRB): In a game-changing move for smoke shop cannabis distributors and stores, VPR BRANDS proudly presents its groundbreaking innovation: the DISSIM lighter. Boasting a slim design with a patented circle grip, this lighter promises "no more burnt fingers" for its users.With the surge in cannabis culture and products, there has always been a demand for innovative tools that not only complement the experience but also provide added safety and convenience. The DISSIM lighter, with its inverted flame technology, is set to redefine how consumers light up, ensuring a safer, more ergonomic experience."Our team at VPR Brands has always been at the forefront of creating products that make a difference. With the DISSIM lighter, we have reimagined the traditional lighter design taken a seemingly simple tool and transformed it into a cutting-edge accessory that provides utmost convenience and Functionality" says, Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR BRANDS.Key Features of the DISSIM Lighter:1.Inverted Flame Technology: Patented innovative design ensures that the flame direction is away from the fingers, minimizing the risk of accidental burns.2.Patented Circle Grip: Ergonomically crafted, the circle grip provides a comfortable hold, ensuring optimal control and precision.3.Sleek and Modern: Beyond functionality, the DISSIM lighter boasts a contemporary look, making it a stylish accessory for any user.4.Slim Design: A sleek, pocket-friendly design that ensures portability without compromising on performance.Retailers, distributors, and smoke shop owners are invited to witness the unveiling of the DISSIM lighter at the much-anticipated CHAMPS Tampa trade show. VPR BRANDS representatives will be available at their booth #2028 to provide product demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss partnership opportunities."We are thrilled to showcase the DISSIM lighter at the CHAMPS TAMPA trade show," says Dan Hoff, Sales Director and COO of VPR BRANDS. "We truly believe this product will set a new standard in the smoking accessory industry, and we're excited for the world to experience its magic." We believe that once you try the DISSIM lighter, you'll never want to go back to the traditional designs. It's time to revolutionize the way we light up.”Visit VPR BRANDS at CHAMPS Tampa and Experience the Future of Lighters.For More information:About VPR BRANDSVPR BRANDS, LP (OTCQB: VPRB) operates as a technology and intellectual property holding entity. The company's extensive portfolio encompasses U.S. trademarks and patents specific to atomization technologies. This includes advanced systems for medical marijuana vaporization and essential components of electronic cigarette products. VPR BRANDS is actively involved in the research, development, and marketing of products tailored for the vaping industry. This encompasses e-liquids, vaporizers, and accessories for essential oils, cannabis concentrates, extracts, and nicotine-infused electronic cigarettes. One of our primary strategies focuses on monetizing a pivotal U.S. patent in our possession, which covers electronic cigarettes, cigars, personal vaporizers, and an innovative design for an inverted pocket lighter. Our commitment extends beyond product development; we consistently explore and assess potential infringements on our patents and trademarks. As part of our expansive strategy, we offer licensing opportunities and engage in enforcing our intellectual property rights. Additionally, we've expanded our product line with the introduction of the DISSIM brand pocket lighters, protected by a U.S. patent and additional patents pending.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:Kevin FrijaEmail:Phone: 954-715-7001

