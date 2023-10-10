Tickets For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Now Up For Grabs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Tickets for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 are now available for purchase on asiancup2023 .

Ticket prices for the AFC Asian Cup are in Qatari Riyals, starting as low as QR25.

They can be bought across different categories for various matches.

Opening and final match tickets are available across four categories with the accessibility tickets and category 3 priced at QR30, while category 2 and 1 cost QR100 and QR250 respectively.



Meanwhile for the Group Stage and Round of 16 tickets, category 3 and accessibility tickets are available for QR25 while, category 2 and 1 is for QR40 and QR60 respectively.

While the category 3 and accessibility tickets for quarter final and semi-finals matches can be bought for QR30, the category 2 and 1 tickets cost QR60 and QR100.

Online ticket purchases can also be made by credit card, debit card, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Officials from the Local Organizing Committee of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 announced yesterday, October 9, that tickets can be bought only on its official ticketing website .

The Organizing Committee affirmed that no other online platform, apart from the aforementioned one, will be selling tickets for the tournament. Tickets purchased via unauthorized sales channels are not valid and are subject to cancellation at any time without notice.