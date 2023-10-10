Zimvie Announces The Recent Launch Of Biotivitytm A/C Plus Membrane

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced the recent launch of the BiotivityTM A/C Plus Membrane, a growth factor rich membrane used for site coverage and protection from the oral environment in a variety of dental applications. The membrane is now available in the United States.



Dental bone grafting procedures, in conjunction with protective barrier membranes, are used to repair or reconstruct the jaw and to provide a foundation for dental implant placement. This launch broadens ZimVie's presence in the dental biomaterials market, expanding into the large growth factor segment. ZimVie's Biotivity A/C Plus Membrane is a barrier membrane containing a variety of growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and hyaluronic acid shown to facilitate wound healing.1-3

“We remain focused on bringing new products to market to meet customer needs and ensure their teams have the best solutions at their disposal,” said Indraneel Kanaglekar, SVP and President of ZimVie Dental.“Biotivity's triple-layer structure is thicker than conventional A/C membranes and may contribute to enhanced conformability and growth factor content.”1, 2, 4

For more information on ZimVie's Dental implants, suite of connected solutions, and continuing education, please visit .

About BiotivityTM A/C Plus Membrane

BiotivityTM A/C Plus Membrane is a growth factor-charged membrane derived from human placental tissue. Consisting of the amnion, intermediate, and chorion layers, Biotivity A/C Plus is minimally manipulated using proprietary processing that preserves natural mechanical properties, elasticity, growth factors, cytokines, and other biological enhancers.5, 6 The product has been sterilized using the Excellion® Process, and terminally sterilized with Electron-Beam irradiation. Unlike other A/C membranes available on the market Biotivity A/C Plus is not treated with antibiotics during the processing.5, 7

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions, including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

