Rohrer Aesthetics Launches The Symmetry Device For Laser Hand Rejuvenation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Symmetry is the First and Only device combining CO2 Laser Hand Treatment with Multifunctional RF Micro-needling

- NJ Wazaney, CEOHOMEWOOD, AL, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rohrer Aesthetics , a leading manufacturer of medical aesthetic devices, today announced the launch of Symmetry , the first and only FDA-cleared laser treatment designed for hand rejuvenation.The Symmetry laser uses SwiftScan Intelligent Technology to deliver precise and consistent laser energy to the skin, removing pigmented lesions, uneven pigmentation, brown spots, and other external signs of aging. The laser also stimulates collagen production, which helps to improve skin texture and elasticity.“The Symmetry laser is a revolutionary device that can help patients restore the youthful appearance of skin on their hands,” said NJ Wazaney , CEO, Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings.“For the first time, patients can have a laser treatment that is specifically designed for their hands and they can expect to see dramatic results in just a few treatments.”The Symmetry laser is safe and effective for all skin types, and it is virtually painless. The treatment is performed in the office and typically takes about 5 minutes. Patients can expect to see some redness and swelling after treatment, but this usually resolves within a few days.“Our hands can really show our age and the fact that we can treat the hands easily with Symmetry that gives my patients results that not only improve the pigment, but actually rejuvenates the hands, so the skin gets healthier and thickens the skin so the crepiness that a lot of women notice with time is now treatable on the hands.” said Julie Rusak, Dermatologic Surgeon.The Symmetry laser is available for immediate shipment. For more information, please visit our website atAbout Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer's customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC. portfolio company.For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at .

