Electronic Team Announces A New USB Network Gate Pricing Offer

Access your remote USB devices with USB Network Gate at a Tenth of its Previous Cost

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Electronic Team, Inc., a software development company, is happy to announce a new cost-effective pricing offer for USB Network Gate . This software utility enables customers to share USB devices over a network to increase productivity and reduce equipment costs.

USB Network Gate's pricing has changed significantly to provide exceptional value along with the solution's innovative technology. With an ordinary Single License customers now get up to ten devices to share for $159.95, compared to the previous same price per single device.

This new pricing offer provides cost savings and is intended to encourage more businesses to take advantage of the functionality available with USB Network Gate. Companies can benefit substantially from sharing USB devices over the network with no distance limitations.

Highlights of the New Pricing

Outstanding Savings: Customers can access the full feature set of USB Network Gate at a fraction of the previous cost to help balance their IT budget.

Enhanced Accessibility: USB Network Gate allows an organization to access network-connected USB devices from any location including a local office, a home workstation, or a facility on the other side of the world.

Simplified Connectivity: USB Network Gate makes it easy to share USB devices without complicated configuration and setup activities. Devices are accessible over Ethernet, LAN, WiFi, or the Internet for increased productivity throughout the organization.

The announcement of the new pricing offer coincides with an increased demand for flexible and reliable options to keep businesses and individuals connected as companies embrace a mobile workforce. We have made USB Network Gate a more cost-effective and viable solution to stay connected and increase the value of peripheral USB devices.

Customers can immediately take advantage of the new pricing by purchasing USB Network Gate through the website .

