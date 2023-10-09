UAE Weather: Red Alert Issued Due To Heavy Fog In Some Parts Of Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 7:15 AM

The UAE weather department issued fog alerts for some areas of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday. A speed reduction system has been activated on several roads in Abu Dhabi due to reduced visibility caused by fog. Drivers have been cautioned to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red and yellow alert - red indicating actual fog formation and visibility dropping to 1,000 metres.

In a statement, the Met department said, "There is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 3am until 9am Tuesday.

In General, the weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Low clouds to appear over the eastern coast by morning and might turn to convective by afternoon eastward. It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The wind will be light to moderate, freshening at times. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

