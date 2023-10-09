Invaders Use Aircraft, MLRS, Artillery To Attack Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's military launched 77 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, October 8.

Yurii Malashko, head of the regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"Seventy-four cases of artillery shelling were recorded in the front-line towns and villages, including Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, and Stepove," the post reads.

The enemy also carried out an airstrike on Orikhiv and Robotyne and shelled Stepnohirsk with multiple launch rocket systems.

Eleven reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There are no casualties.