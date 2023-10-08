Two Israelis, 1 Egyptian Killed In Random Shooting In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) An Egyptian policeman randomly opened fire killing two Israelis and an Egyptian tour guide in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, Egypt's authorities said.

A statement from the Egyptian Interior Ministry said that another person was wounded in the attack at the Pompey's Pillar site in Alexandria. The suspect was detained, according to local media.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Israeli authorities were working with the Egyptian government to bring the Israelis home.