ICT - Famed And Advanced Sector In Uzbekistan's Economy UZINFOCOM (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Information
technologies in Uzbekistan have become one of the key and
well-developed sectors of the country's economy, a source at
UZINFOCOM, a structural unit of the Ministry of Digital
Technologies of Uzbekistan and a single integrator of the country's
information systems, told Trend .
The source stated that the government of Uzbekistan has been
paying increased attention to promoting innovation and
digitalization of the country's economy over the past few years.
The digital transformation of Uzbekistan is actively moving to the
digital economy.
"Modern technologies are being introduced into various spheres,
such as education, healthcare, public administration, and much
more. The experience of advanced countries and the desire to
digitalize the maximum number of sectors of the economy is one of
the main strategies for the development of the country," the source
said.
UZINFOCOM noted that there has been a tangible development of
infrastructure over the past few years: Uzbekistan is investing in
the development of the IT sector, including the construction of
data centers, network infrastructure, and modern telecommunications
networks.
"During 2023, there was a leap in the domain zone of the country
due to the introduction of DNSSEC technology and the installation
of the K-root root server of the RIPE NCC Internet registrar.
UZINFOCOM actively participates in the development of information
security, using the example of the MyID biometric identification
project, which actively protects the data of users of banks,
marketplaces, insurance companies, etc.," the company
representative explained.
In September 2023, UZINFOCOM launched the first K-root server in
Uzbekistan at the CAPIF 2 International Forum held in Tashkent.
Hosting a root server in Uzbekistan should speed up the process
of accessing web resources and reduce dependence on foreign
servers.
Uzbekistan's ICT sector has been developing rapidly in the last
few years. The value of ICT services provided in Uzbekistan from
January through November 2022 was worth 13.1 billion soums ($1.1
million).
This figure increased by 21.9 percent compared to the January
through November 2021 figure (10.8 billion soums, or $953,649).
