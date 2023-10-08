ICT - Famed And Advanced Sector In Uzbekistan's Economy UZINFOCOM (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Information technologies in Uzbekistan have become one of the key and well-developed sectors of the country's economy, a source at UZINFOCOM, a structural unit of the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan and a single integrator of the country's information systems, told Trend .

The source stated that the government of Uzbekistan has been paying increased attention to promoting innovation and digitalization of the country's economy over the past few years. The digital transformation of Uzbekistan is actively moving to the digital economy.

"Modern technologies are being introduced into various spheres, such as education, healthcare, public administration, and much more. The experience of advanced countries and the desire to digitalize the maximum number of sectors of the economy is one of the main strategies for the development of the country," the source said.

UZINFOCOM noted that there has been a tangible development of infrastructure over the past few years: Uzbekistan is investing in the development of the IT sector, including the construction of data centers, network infrastructure, and modern telecommunications networks.

"During 2023, there was a leap in the domain zone of the country due to the introduction of DNSSEC technology and the installation of the K-root root server of the RIPE NCC Internet registrar. UZINFOCOM actively participates in the development of information security, using the example of the MyID biometric identification project, which actively protects the data of users of banks, marketplaces, insurance companies, etc.," the company representative explained.

In September 2023, UZINFOCOM launched the first K-root server in Uzbekistan at the CAPIF 2 International Forum held in Tashkent.

Hosting a root server in Uzbekistan should speed up the process of accessing web resources and reduce dependence on foreign servers.

Uzbekistan's ICT sector has been developing rapidly in the last few years. The value of ICT services provided in Uzbekistan from January through November 2022 was worth 13.1 billion soums ($1.1 million).

This figure increased by 21.9 percent compared to the January through November 2021 figure (10.8 billion soums, or $953,649).