Umerov, Command Of 93Rd Mechanized Brigade Discuss Specifics Of Using Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov visited the 93rd separate mechanized brigade Kholodnyi Yar and discussed with its command the specifics of using drones.

The minister said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

Pavlo Palisa, the commander of the brigade, shared his experience of eliminating the enemy with FPV drones.

Umerov, for his part, emphasized that the development of new technologies is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Defense.

"This is an unprecedented war with the use of the latest types of weapons. We must be stronger, one step ahead of our enemy. We must scale technological solutions. We must create our Ukrainian technologies of victory. We are working on it," said the minister.

As reported by Ukrinform, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited the main command post of Bakhmut direction.

He also visited the command post of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after Kish Otaman Ivan Sirko.