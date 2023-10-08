Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates China On Success Of Asian Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulating him on the success of the 19th Asian Games hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince praised the distinguished capabilities provided by the People's Republic of China during the organization of this major event, wishing him good health and wellness, and the Chinese people more development and prosperity. (end)

afh







MENAFN08102023000071011013ID1107208497