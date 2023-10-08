How Hamas Penetrated Israel's Iron Dome

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The blitzkrieg unleashed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas took Israel by surprise. Its line of defence, -- the Iron Dome system -- was overwhelmed. Here's what went wrong with the system that has guarded Israel since 2011...

The Iron Dome, an advanced ground-to-air short-range air defence system, is strategically deployed across multiple parts of Israel.

The system is aimed at effectively countering threats such as rocket attacks, mortar strikes, artillery shells, and UAVs operating at short distances.

Comprising three integral components operating as a unified system, the Iron Dome boasts an impressive range of approximately 70 kilometres.



These components include the Detection and Tracking radar, the Battle Management and Weapons Control system, and the Missile Launcher equipped with 20 Tamir Missiles.

When a rocket is launched, the Detection and Tracking radar identifies the incoming trajectory and transmits the data to the weapons control system.

Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Iron Dome system has demonstrated an exceptional success rate of 90 per cent.

However, this time, on October 7, Hamas executed a rapid launch of over 5,000 rockets in just 20 minutes.



The Hamas rocket barrage overwhelmed the control system and made it challenging to intercept all incoming targets.