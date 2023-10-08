UN Chief criticizes Hamas actions against Israel, calls for diplomacy

(MENAFN) On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed strong disapproval of the actions carried out by the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel. He called for diplomatic initiatives to alleviate the escalating tensions.



“The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms this morning’s attack by Hamas against Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip and central Israel, including the firing of thousands of rockets toward Israeli population centers,” The spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, made a statement.



“The attacks have so far claimed numerous Israeli civilian lives and injured many hundreds,” Dujarric continued. “The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes.”



Guterres is “deeply concerned for the civilian population and urges maximum restraint,” it also said. “Civilians must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times.”



He advised “all diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider conflagration,” emphasizing that “violence cannot provide a solution to the conflict, and that only through negotiation leading to a two-state solution can peace be achieved.”

