Huawei Unveils Gold-Plated Smartwatch And Other Wearable Devices In Dubai

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dubai – Huawei launched its latest products of smartwatches, earphones, and other wearable devices at a grand event in Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which was attended by Daily News Egypt.

The company showcased its new GT4 smart watch products, including a special edition that was decorated with six pieces of 18-carat gold. The price of the gold-plated watch was AED 10,900, which is equivalent to EGP 100,000.

Huawei also introduced a range of new devices, such as the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 TWS high-fidelity headphones, the HUAWEI Eyewear 2 glasses, and the HUAWEI MatePad 11-inch PaperMatte Edition and MatePad 11 PaperMatte Edition tablets. The tablets feature a screen with a paper-like texture that is suitable for reading and writing applications and reduces light interference by 97%.

Pablo Ning, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group in the Middle East and Africa, said that the new products offer a new user experience for wearable devices. He said that the company is expanding its presence in the high-end wearables market and establishing global partnerships to provide personalized sports and healthy lifestyle experiences to consumers.

He explained that Huawei is developing the design, health, and sports features in its new versions of wearable devices. He said that Huawei is keeping up with the second revolution of artificial intelligence, which is generative artificial intelligence. He said that this technology will create new types of information to provide customized services, which will change the industries and the competition.

He also said that Huawei is investing in peripheral products, because by 2025, the information generated by the“edge” will represent about 70% of the information. He said that this will enable faster reactions and serve many modern innovations, such as self-driving cars.

He added that Huawei is setting new industry standards by using its three main competitive advantages: the development of in-device detection and diagnosis technology, a newly developed software algorithm platform, and more comprehensive digital health services.

He stated that Huawei has been a pioneer in the field of sports and health monitoring since it entered the wearables sector 10 years ago. He said that Huawei has solved industry challenges in battery life, and measurement accuracy, and provided practical solutions to the user.