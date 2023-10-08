Countries Support Saudi Arabia's Bid To Host The FIFA 2034 World Cup

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Following Saudi Arabia announcement of its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Wednesday, diverse countries supported the Kingdom.

Qatar: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's announcement that it will compete to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034 was warmly received by Qatar.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement today Doha's hopes that Saudi efforts will result in the Kingdom winning the bid to host the major international football event, highlighting the Kingdom's high capabilities in various fields and its full qualification to host the most significant sporting event in the world.

Oman: The Sultanate of Oman declared its full support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's quest to host the 2034 World Cup and applauded the initiative.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which have achieved a comprehensive renaissance and are now able to host a number of international sporting events, have acknowledged that this ambition is a reflection of that renaissance, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman.

UAE: The UAE expressed its complete support for the Kingdom's hosting of this important international event and welcomed the Kingdom's decision that it intended to run for hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged in a statement that the Kingdom has the skills, tools, cutting-edge infrastructure, and accomplishments in every discipline necessary to host a prestigious World Cup.

Bahrain: The bid by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup was welcomed by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bahrain's full support has been announced to theThe Saudi Arabian government's bid to host the 2034 World Cup. Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also expressed confidence in the Kingdom's capacity to host the prestigious competition and maintain its leadership positions throughout the world.

Jordan: The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan expressed its support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup and its complete confidence that Saudi Arabia is capable of hosting this major international football event in honour and pride for all Arabs through the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

Mauritania: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034 has received support from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The Mauritanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the World Cup, stating that the Kingdom's hosting of this major event will contribute to its notable accomplishments in a number of disciplines and increase its global profile.

Kuwait Football Association: Abdullah Al-Shaheen, the KFA's chairman, and the organization's board of directors declared their support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Al-Shaheen said in a press release on Wednesday night that the KFA will be among the most ardent backers of the Saudi bid, which specifically represents Asian, Arab, and Gulf football. He added that the Kingdom has had great success hosting various sporting events and has the capacity to present the World Cup with an exceptional addition and draw football fans.

He added that the Kingdom has immense potential, vision, and desire, which enable it to host the World Football tournament.