Azerbaijani Ombudsman Calls For Sanctions Against Armenia For Mine Terror

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Commissioner
for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsperson)
Sabina Aliyeva has made a statement in connection with the mine
explosions that occurred yesterday in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"Armenia's mine terror continues to endanger and take the lives
of Azerbaijani civilians and military personnel.
As a result of three mine incidents that occurred on October 6,
one civilian was killed, an officer of the Internal Troops of the
Ministry of Internal Affairs and another civilian were wounded.
The mines laid by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories liberated
from occupation create a serious obstacle to the safety of
civilians and our military personnel, the peacebuilding process in
the region, the implementation of infrastructure projects, as well
as the return of former internally displaced persons to their
native lands.
Despite repeated appeals, the refusal of the Armenian side to
hand over accurate mine maps to our country leads to the death of
civilians and military personnel. This step by Armenia once again
shows that they are not interested in restoring peace in the
region.
As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, I strongly demand that Armenia provide Azerbaijan with
accurate mine maps, demonstrate unity in establishing peace in the
region and call on the international community to impose
appropriate sanctions against Armenia's mine terror," she
noted.
