Foreign Leaders 'Remain In Close Contact' As Israel Retaliates Against Hamas, Others Hail 'Proud Operation'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hamas militants launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday morning prompting a furious outcry from world leaders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country was 'at war' as the clash claimed nearly 200 lives and wounded around 1,610 people. Several countries have stepped forward to 'unequivocally' condemn the attack and offer support, while others lauded the militant group for its 'proud operation'.The US condemned the 'unprovoked' attack and extended its condolences in an official statement on Saturday.

“Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering...Our agency will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism,” assured US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement Brazil – which assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month – has indicated plans to convene an emergency UNSC meeting in light of the attack.

ALSO READ: Israel-Palestine war: Images show Hamas militants sneaking into Israel territory“The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself,” added British foreign minister James Cleverly.“I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel. It is terrorism in its most despicable form,” said EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen officials however hailed the Palestinian assault as a 'proud operation of Al-Aqsa Flood'.“Today's operation marked a new page in the field of resistance and armed operations against the occupiers. The resistance has so far achieved brilliant victories during this operation, and this is a bright spot in the history of the Palestinian people's struggle against the Zionists,” said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani including Kuwait blamed Israel for what it called its“blatant attacks”.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN07102023007365015876ID1107205628