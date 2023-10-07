Russian Army Shells Kherson Region 52 Times, Injuring Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 52 enemy attacks were recorded in Kherson region on Friday, October 6. The invaders used artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. Two civilians were injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 52 shelling attacks, firing 237 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the enemy fired 20 shells at the city of Kherson. The Russian military targeted the residential quarters in the region and the territory of a factory in Kherson.

Two civilians have been injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

As reported, on October 5, the enemy shelled Kherson region 78 times, firing 330 projectiles from mortars and artillery. Two people were killed, four others were injured.