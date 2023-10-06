(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Managing anger is essential for mental well being and healthy social relationships. Here are 7 strategies of anger management.

Managing anger is essential for mental well being and healthy social relationships. Here are 7 strategies of anger management.

Look for early signs of anger. If you see extreme irritability, muscle tension, increased heart rate; disassociate yourself from the anger causing situation.

To calm your body's stress response, engage in slow-deep breathing. It will help in calming down your anger.

In a stressful situation, count to 10 before responding or reacting. It will give you time to process to give a more measued response.

If something is making you extremely angry, disassociate from the situation and take a break.

Arrange your thoughts and rethink the situation from different perspectives.

Instead of dwelling on or continuously thinking of the thing that makes you angry, concentrate on solving the problem. It will give you control over anger.





Regulary induldge in mindfulness activities like meditation and deep breathing exercises.



Consider visiting a therapist for help or open up to your friends or familiy about the feeling and reason for anger.