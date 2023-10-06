Have Ufos Been A Cover For High-Tech Defense Research?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Could the decades-long pursuit of unraveling the UFO mystery potentially function as a cover for advanced government research and testing programs for innovative forms of propulsion and craft design? Moreover, might the recent rollout of official government hearings signal a gradual disclosure of some of those capabilities?

This scenario is worth considering, as the process of investigating UFOs comes into sharper public focus.

This year, fascination with unidentified flying objects (UFOs ) and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP s) has spiked. David Grusch, a former intelligence official who led the analysis of UAPs within the US military , told a congressional hearing in July that the United States had been collecting non-human craft“for decades .”

At the first Republican presidential debate on August 23 , candidates were asked about the US president's responsibility to provide information to the public about UFOs. And on August 31, the Pentagon launched a new website providing the public with declassified information about sightings.

Mainstream intrigue surrounding UFOs was born after the 1947 Roswell incident, the crash of what was initially described by the US military as a“flying disc” in Roswell, New Mexico, but later attributed to a weather balloon.

To quell public fear and speculation, official government studies to investigate UFO/UAP reports, including Project Blue Book , Project Sign , and Project Grudge , were launched. While the US government feared air warning systems could be overwhelmed by reports, it was also wary of Soviet attempts to boost false sightings and promote conspiracy theories that could instigate panic and allegations of a coverup .

During the Cold War, UFO reports became common, often coinciding with missile and rocket tests (a habit that continues today ). Several Soviet and US military personnel also testified that UFOs were able temporarily to take control over missile and nuclear facilities.

Official disinformation

However, in 1997 , the US Central Intelligence Agency revealed that the military had lied to the public throughout the Cold War about many UFO sightings to obscure its black projects and keep Moscow in the dark about technological advancements. Blaming sightings on natural phenomena like ice crystals and temperature inversions fueled public distrust toward the government and its claims about UFOs/UAPs.

Many secret military aircraft were frequently mistaken for UFOs, such as the U-2 reconnaissance plane , introduced in the 1950s, which featured a gray frame that often reflected the sun. The SR-71“Blackbird” meanwhile started service in 1966 and wasn't declassified until the 1990s. Its distinctive shape, speed, and altitude capabilities were often mistaken for a UFO.

The B-2 Spirit, introduced in the late 1980s, also had a unique aerodynamic design and its ability to control lift, thrust, and drag at low speeds often gave the appearance that it was hovering .