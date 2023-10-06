Khmelnytskyi NPP Transfers Over UAH 200M To Support AFU Since Start Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, employees of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (NPP) have transferred more than UAH 200 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Khmelnytskyi NPP said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Almost UAH 205 million were transferred by employees of the Khmelnytskyi NPP to support the Armed Forces. These are the employees' own funds," the report says.

It is clarified that in 2022, the NPP team transferred almost UAH 125 million to support the Ukrainian army, and more than UAH 54 million in the first half of this year.

