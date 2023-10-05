Belarus-Russia Joint Aircraft Production Described As Future-Oriented Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus and Russia have agreed to work on the joint production
of aircraft for regional transportation. Belarus President
Aleksandr Lukashenko mentioned it as he met with Governor of
Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast Alexei Russkikh, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
Speaking about prospects of cooperation with Ulyanovsk Oblast,
the head of state suggested using the serious manufacturing
capabilities Belarus had inherited from the USSR in order to make
various machines, vehicles, and equipment ranging from agricultural
machines to equipment used for aircraft repairs.“We have preserved
these capabilities and multiplied them. We can use them together
today. President Putin and I have agreed on it,” he remarked.
Aleksandr Lukashenko referred to aircraft manufacturing as the
most important aspect of technological progress, the assimilation
of the latest scientific accomplishments into production.
The leaders of Belarus and Russia discussed this topic last
week. Aleksandr Lukashenko said:“We've agreed to work on the joint
production of aircraft for regional transportation. We have the
relevant competences for it. I would like to learn what
opportunities you see.”
“It is a future-oriented project that will span years.
Investments will be massive but the positive effect will be
colossal, too,” the president emphasized. He remarked that
Belarusian enterprises already make individual components for
aircraft manufacturing. He mentioned they are ready to expand the
choice of these parts.
