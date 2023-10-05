Belarus-Russia Joint Aircraft Production Described As Future-Oriented Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus and Russia have agreed to work on the joint production of aircraft for regional transportation. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko mentioned it as he met with Governor of Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast Alexei Russkikh, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.

Speaking about prospects of cooperation with Ulyanovsk Oblast, the head of state suggested using the serious manufacturing capabilities Belarus had inherited from the USSR in order to make various machines, vehicles, and equipment ranging from agricultural machines to equipment used for aircraft repairs.“We have preserved these capabilities and multiplied them. We can use them together today. President Putin and I have agreed on it,” he remarked.

Aleksandr Lukashenko referred to aircraft manufacturing as the most important aspect of technological progress, the assimilation of the latest scientific accomplishments into production.

The leaders of Belarus and Russia discussed this topic last week. Aleksandr Lukashenko said:“We've agreed to work on the joint production of aircraft for regional transportation. We have the relevant competences for it. I would like to learn what opportunities you see.”

“It is a future-oriented project that will span years. Investments will be massive but the positive effect will be colossal, too,” the president emphasized. He remarked that Belarusian enterprises already make individual components for aircraft manufacturing. He mentioned they are ready to expand the choice of these parts.