Ford Lays Off 400 Workers In Michigan As Auto Strike Enters 20Th Day

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Ford Motor Co. is temporarily laying off some 400 employees at its two plants in Michigan as the United Auto Workers' strike against the Big Three U.S. automakers enters the 20th day Wednesday.

Ford is directing 350 workers at its Livonia Transmission Plant and 50 at the Sterling Heights Axle Plant not to work on Thursday, The Detroit News reported, citing a statement sent by Ford spokesperson Dan Barbossa.

The layoffs are a result of the expansion of the strike to Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on Friday. The union is paying 500 dollars per week to its members laid off by the Big Three, the same amount as it did to members who are on strike.

Ever since the strike started on Sept. 15, Ford has laid off roughly 1,330 workers.

The Union is expected to provide a Facebook Live update on its bargaining with the Big Three to its members on Friday. It's unclear if it plans to expand the strike then. ■

Famagusta Gazette





