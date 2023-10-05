Azerbaijan, EBRD Talk On Cooperation Development In Various Areas (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan
discussed directions of development of relations with the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development, diversification of
economy, promotion of public-private partnership and projects
implemented with the support of the Bank, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Economy
Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Matteo Patrone,
Executive Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, where the
mentioned issues were discussed.
At the meeting, successful ties between Azerbaijan and the EBRD
in various directions were emphasized, and information was provided
on Azerbaijan's socio-economic priorities.
Wide opportunities for cooperation within the framework of
achieving the planned development goals were noted. In this
context, the sides discussed further steps to implement priority
projects in the spheres of green economy, energy, especially
renewable and alternative energy, private sector development,
infrastructure and other areas.
Patrone noted the Bank's effective cooperation with Azerbaijan
and emphasized that the country's economic potential contributes to
the formation of a favorable ground for the expansion of ties. The
Bank will continue to support Azerbaijan's economic development, he
said.
The loan portfolio of EBRD projects in Azerbaijan was estimated
at 787 million euros as of July 31, 2023. According to the EBRD,
the loan portfolio is designed for the realization of 31
projects.
Most of the portfolio (88 percent or 692 million euros) is aimed
at investments in sustainable infrastructure, 9 percent or 67
million euros - on investments in industry, trade and agricultural
sector, and 3 percent or 28 million euros - on investments in
financial institutions.
Overall, the bank has invested over 3.4 billion euros in
Azerbaijan in 188 projects.
The EBRD has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since 1992 and is
the leading investor in the country.
