Kuwait's Deputy FM, EU Special Representative Discuss Enhancing Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Thursday EU Special Representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio to discuss means of boosting bilateral relations in all domains.

The meeting touched upon the Gulf-European ties and means of enhancing them to serve the two sides' interests, in addition to the developments on regional and international levels as well as the issues of common concern, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sheikh Jarrah held a luncheon in honor of the guest and his accompanying delegation, it added. (end)

mna







MENAFN05102023000071011013ID1107196875