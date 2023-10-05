Boltive And Slalom Consulting Join Forces To Bolster Data Privacy: A Powerful Alliance Against Emerging Risks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New partnership provides customers the ability to build privacy programs that withstand growing scrutiny in data privacy regulations and privacy threats.

- Dan Frechtling, Boltive CEOSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Boltive , a leading provider of data privacy technology, and Slalom , a leading global technology consulting company, have joined forces to provide a consumer data privacy solution that gives clients the strategy and tools needed to build and maintain the integrity of their consumer data privacy standards.The companies announced their partnership at the 2023 International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Privacy Security Risk conference in San Diego.The collaboration between the two companies comes at a pivotal moment in the world of data privacy. Thirteen US states have passed comprehensive data privacy laws. The FTC, CFPB, and OCR are tightening US federal privacy enforcement. In the EU, GDPR fines have increased significantly. Today nearly 75% of the world is covered by regulations, compared to 20% in 2020.Nearly all industries are growing their privacy programs to ensure data compliance. By leveraging Boltive's patented technology, companies can identify data privacy risks before they become liabilities.Slalom, a fiercely human consulting firm, provides a knowledge base that enables companies to enhance their privacy programs to protect their clients and subsequent consumers. Slalom takes pride in its ability to understand its clients and build the best solution to drive meaningful impact.“As we continue to serve our clients across the globe to achieve a level of data privacy protection that is above and beyond, not only for themselves as businesses but more importantly for their consumers, we can ensure that this level of standardization is maintained through technology such as Boltive's,” said Matt Pollard, Head of Global Data Responsibility and Privacy at Slalom.“We not only equip our clients with the knowledge needed to stay compliant and protect their consumers but will also be able to provide the technology to keep their teams running efficiently and effectively.”Boltive finds more than half of companies are sharing data with unknown third parties. Boltive and Slalom give companies transparency and control to allow their focus to remain on the business needs as well as their consumers.“We are thrilled to kick off this partnership with Slalom in an effort to protect businesses and their consumers from the ever-growing risk to data privacy,” said Dan Frechtling, Boltive CEO.“We look forward to providing a joint solution to uphold high data privacy standards and keep companies compliant and in the good graces of their consumers.”Stop by the Boltive booth (#609) at the IAPP PSR 2023 conference to learn more about the partnership. For more information on Boltive, visit . To learn more about Slalom, visit .About SlalomSlalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company. From strategy to implementation, our approach is fiercely human. In six countries and 43 markets, we deeply understand our customers-and their customers-to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by close partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, our 13,500+ strong team helps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We're honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running. Learn more at slalom.About BoltivePrivacy rights in the US and worldwide are expanding faster than any legal and regulatory rewrite in history. However, more than half of companies unknowingly share consumer data with third parties. Boltive helps all enterprises – especially brands, publishers, retailers, and vendors – ensure digital security and privacy compliance. Boltive Privacy Guard is the only tool powerful enough to detect data-sharing vulnerabilities before they become liabilities. Patented secret shoppers for privacy compliance scan end-to-end. Gain transparency, control, and peace of mind. Reach your target audience without sacrificing consumer trust. Learn more at Boltive.

