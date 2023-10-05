Army Chief Meets With NATO Official

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Javier Colomina, and his accompanying delegation, on Wednesday discussed military cooperation. The talks, held at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), reviewed the latest regional and international developments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The meeting is part of JAF's approach to enhance military cooperation with armies of other countries and blocs, Petra added.

