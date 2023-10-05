Corrupt Sen. Menendez Bribed To Save His Wife From Being Jailed For Murder - New Scandal In US

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The New York Times
has published a sensational article detailing how the scandalous
Senator Robert Menendez, a well-known Armenian lobbyist in the US,
charged in corruption, defended his Armenian wife Nadine Arslanian
from a murder accusation several years ago, Trend reports.
In December 2018, Arslanian fatally hit a resident of New
Jersey, while driving a Mercedes. After a brief police
investigation, it was determined that Arslanian was not at fault in
the accident. So, she was released without any legal proceedings.
Nearly five years later, this revelation has added a remarkable
dimension to the scandal that has already rocked US politics and
raised new concerns about the senator's involvement in the
incident.
"According to the prosecution, Arslanian urgently needed a car
after the 'accident' in December 2018. Allegedly, Menendez was
willing to intervene in an unrelated criminal case on behalf of a
New Jersey businessman in exchange for a $60,000 worth Mercedes.
Suspicions related to this incident were apparent at the time," the
article said.
"A conversation with a witness at the scene revealed that
officers apparently recognized the senator's wife and treated her
with great respect. Police records captured a man who identified
himself as a retired police officer from a neighboring department,
claiming that he had arrived at the scene as a 'favor' to a friend,
whose wife knew Miss Menendez," the article stated.
Notably, police reports indicate that the senator's wife did not
undergo a drug or alcohol test, and she was allowed to leave the
scene shortly before the victim's death in a nearby hospital. Three
days later, investigators were sent to local bars to gather
additional information about the whereabouts of the deceased in the
hours leading up to his death.
As the newspaper emphasized, one of the witnesses of the
incident claimed in his testimony that he heard Arslanian
repeatedly and loudly declare to the police that she was "going to
call a very important person."
"I remember one of the officers asking another in surprise: Do
we really have to let her go? Not even detain her?" the article
noted, citing a witness.
The article author reminded that it was Arslanian who introduced
her future husband to her friend of Egyptian descent, from whom
Menendez later received bribes, laying the foundation for the
corruption scheme that federal prosecutors in the US are currently
investigating.
