Berkeley Group Expands Its Horizons With An Incredibly Successful Showcase In Saudi Arabia

The property market in Saudi Arabia is currently experiencing incredible growth and Berkeley Group is set to take a key part in this after their recent participation at Cityscape Global.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Berkeley Group, a renowned developer of quality homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham, and the South of England, recently took their place at the prestigious Cityscape Global event held at the Exhibition & Convention Center – Malham, located just outside Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from September 10th to 13th, 2023. The group saw it as the perfect opportunity to not only meet with prospective investors, but to also show their support for the rapidly expanding Saudi Arabian property sector.

Cityscape Global, an internationally acclaimed event celebrating property, community, and the future of living, proved to be the perfect platform for Berkeley Group to showcase its commitment to creating exceptional places to live and strengthening communities. The company is on a continuous mission to elevate living standards while creating new homes and amenities that have sustainability at their core.

This year witnessed a record-breaking Cityscape Global, with 350 exhibitors from around the world and over 160,000 visitors attending throughout its run. The Saudi giga projects, in particular, received significant attention, with some reports indicating there were over $29 billion in sales for local properties.

Berkeley Group's stand drew plenty of attention during Cityscape with a selection of agents and clients visiting and making enquiries over the course of the 4-day event.

The interest in the UK property market remains strong in Saudi Arabia, with many attendees recognising the Berkeley Group brand from its distinctive logo. Several previous buyers also revisited the Berkeley stand, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. Berkeley Group's stand even had the honour of being visited by His Excellency, the Minister of Housing, Majid Al-Hogail, highlighting Berkeley Group's meaningful contributions to the global real estate sector.

The Berkeley Group stand welcomed approximately 100 visitors per day amidst ongoing high interest in properties in the UK and strong interest in the group's Birmingham development project. During the exhibition, Berkeley Group also scheduled several site visits to London for Cityscape attendees and made some strategic connections with partners in Saudi Arabia that are knowledgeable about the UK property market.

Adam Demetriou of Berkeley Group MEA commented,“We are absolutely thrilled by the success of our recent visit to Saudi Arabia and are honoured to have participated in such an incredible event as Cityscape Global. We recognise that there is a huge demand for local representatives in Saudi Arabia to promote international property and this exhibition was the perfect opportunity to showcase our expansion plans and give people a glimpse of all our incredible properties available across the UK. Berkeley Group is excited about our future in the Saudi Arabian market, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from the Kingdom to the UK in the near future.”

Berkeley Group's recent showcase in Saudi Arabia underscores its commitment to creating sustainable, nature-rich communities, and making a positive impact on society and the economy.