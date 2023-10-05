Swiss SECO Reveals Volume Of Investments In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Switzerland has
financed development projects in Azerbaijan worth approximately CHF
109 million ($119.3 million) to date, ranging from humanitarian
assistance in the early years (1994) to economic technical
cooperation in more recent years, Swiss State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs told Trend .
"Of this, approximately CHF 76 million ($83.2 million) were
funded by SECO. During the implementation of the Swiss Cooperation
Program South Caucasus Region 2022-2025, SECO plans to fund
projects with a total value of at least CHF 10 million ($10.9
million); on average CHF 2.5 million ($2.7 million) per year," said
the SECO.
Reportedly, the Swiss Cooperation Program South Caucasus Region
2022-2025 sets the framework for Swiss funded projects in
Azerbaijan for the years 2022 until 2025.
"When designing new projects, SECO takes into account, among
other things, these strategic guidelines, as well as the national
strategies of the countries, for example, the National Priorities
for Socio-Economic Development in the case of Azerbaijan. Nowadays
SECO funded projects continue to focus on strengthening public
finance management, contributing to financial sector stability,
further improving the business environment and enhancing the access
to finance in the agrarian sector as well as providing advisory
services to SMEs," said SECO.
The program disbursements provided for within the Swiss
Cooperation Program South Caucasus 2022–25 amount to CHF 80.22
million. Overall, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation
(SDC) contribution will amount to CHF 62.62 million, SECO's to CHF
10 million, and the Peace and Human Rights Division (PHRD) to CHF
5.6 million.
