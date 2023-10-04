Saba Plant-Based Introduces New Range Of Kefir Alternatives To Enhance Gut Wellness

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The locally produced brand presents a plant-based substitute for a Middle Eastern diet essential.

Home-grown organic healthy food brand Saba Plant-Based introduces the latest addition to their probiotic product range – Plant-Based Kefir. Made with gut loving ingredients such as organic coconut milk, live vegan kefir cultures, fresh fruit and agave syrup, the drink comes in three flavours – Natural, Vanilla, or Mango-Pineapple. Kefir can be consumed as a drink by itself or as a plant-based alternative for smoothies, over cereal, or as salad dressings. Launching this October, Saba Plant-Based Kefir will be available to purchase from for AED14 per bottle and available across all major UAE supermarkets.

After four successful years in operations, Saba Plant-Based has become a well-known household food brand across the UAE and has significantly influenced the plant-based food sector. Beginning with locally brewed kombucha and later diversifying into a variety of plant-based yogurts and drinking yogurts, the brand is committed to integrating premium organic ingredients with handcrafted recipes. Continuously expanding and evolving the product range of Saba Plant-Based is essential to meet the increasing demand of a growing sector.

Kefir is a staple across Middle Eastern diets and households, and now Saba Plant-Based offers a dairy-free alternative. Saba Kefir is made with 100% vegan, natural, and preservative free ingredients. The fermentation process combines organic coconut milk with kefir and is kept at 24 degrees Celsius for 12-48 hours. The result is a delicious, probiotic-rich coconut milk kefir, offering significant benefits for the digestive system. Apart from its digestive benefits, the versatile drink is also good for strengthening the immune system, stabilizing blood pressure, lowering cholesterol, and aiding weight loss.

“We are excited to launch our first Plant-Based Kefir. At Saba Plant-Based, we're proud of our local roots. Which is why we pasteurize and slowly ferment all our 100% organic, natural, probiotic-rich products, right here in the U.A.E. Using handcrafted, artisanal recipes, we ferment every batch of kombucha, vegan yoghurt, drinking yoghurts and kefir in small quantities to ensure the perfect balance of naturally occurring live, active cultures.” Says Sabrina Hamdoune, co-founder of Saba Plant-Based.

Saba Plant-Based which was founded in 2019 and was the first brand to locally brew organic certified Kombucha in the UAE. Within four years, the sustainable brand's offerings rapidly expanded to include an assortment of Plant-Based products such as coconut milk yoghurt (cocogurt), oat milk yoghurt (oatgurt), and now Plant-Based Kefir. Each product is made locally, organic certified, contains natural probiotics, and contains no refined sugar.

The full gut-healthy product range is available to buy directly on or via partner supermarkets.

About Saba Plant-Based:

Vincent, a pioneer in the organic snack industry in France, and his wife Sabrina founded Saba Kombucha, the first of its kind in the UAE in 2019. The locally brewed fermented tea contains probiotics and enzymes that keep the gut, skin, and energy in check while tasting delicious at the same time. After three years of being in the industry, and rebranded as Saba Plant-Based, the brand has expanded its probiotic offerings by introducing the plant-based probiotic yoghurts and yoghurt drinks that are 100% organic, vegan, and dairy-free. The probiotic team continues to share a vision of promoting a healthy and happy life while supporting local industries here in the UAE.