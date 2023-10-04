Kuwait Oil Participates In Qatar's Expo 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil Company participated Wednesday in the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha to showcase its environmental efforts and diversity of productions to maintain natural resources in Kuwait.

In a statement for KUNA, Director of the Public Relations and Media Group Mohammad Al-Basry said in a statement that the company's participation comes from its responsibility to highlight the bright side of Kuwait in maintaining the environment and sustainable development.

Al-Basry said the exhibition is a chance to exchange expertise and knowledge in the oil field and to achieve Kuwait's vision.

The exhibition kicked off on Monday under the theme "a green desert and better environment, with sponsorship by the Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. It will proceed until March 2024. (end)

sss









MENAFN04102023000071011013ID1107186618