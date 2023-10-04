Etihad Launches 3 New Routes

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi : Etihad Airways has made Inaugural services to Dusseldorf, Germany (DUS), to Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH) and then Osaka, Japan (KIX) on October 1.

Meanwhile the airline unveiled increased frequencies to popular destinations Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (KUL) and Colombo, Sri Lanka (CMB).

The flights are part of a package of new routes and increased frequencies designed to meet customer demand for more opportunities to visit Abu Dhabi and provide even more connectivity to Etihad's growing global network.

“The new flights are the next important steps as we enhance our network delivering greater connectivity for our guests and serving their demand for more opportunities to visit Abu Dhabi,” stated Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways.

Etihad has already announced the launch of nine new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston. In addition, the airline recently announced new routes to the Indian Subcontinent, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, to be launched in January 2024, according to a press communique issued by the airline.

