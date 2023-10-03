Pentagon Says It Is Ready To Deliver ATACMS Missiles For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense is ready to provide Ukraine with some of its long-range ATACMS missiles, equipped with cluster munitions, as soon as President Joe Biden approves the transfer.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition Doug Bush said this in an interview with Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.

“The Army is poised to send Ukraine some of its long-range ATACMS missiles armed with cluster munitions once President Joe Biden approves the transfer, according to the service's top weapons buyer,” the report says.

According to the official, the United States has already decided which ATACMS missiles Ukraine will receive. He said that the army has long been ready for their transfer, and they are ready to act quickly.

“We're ready when and if the president decides to do this,” he said.

It is noted that US lawmakers have been calling for months for Biden to send ATACMS, or the Army Tactical Missile System, to Ukraine, and people familiar with the matter said last month that the president finally relented, telling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Washington last month that he was willing to do so.

