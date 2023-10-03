ECSIPC Will Showcase Smart Retail Turnkey Solutions At GITEX 2023

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) New LIVA Mini-PC Series, Arm SBC, and Industrial Embedded Box PC

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 3 October, 2023 - ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its participation in GITEX 2023 where it will showcase its latest smart retail turnkey solutions, new gaming and factory automation equipment, as well as its LIVA Z5 series family of mini PCs including LIVA Z5 Plus , LIVA Z5E Plus , and brand new LIVA Z5F Plus.

Visit ECSIPC at GITEX 2023, October 16-20

Dubai World Trade Centre

H2-E46



ECSIPC LIVA Z5F Plus for Wide-Ranging Commercial Applications

This highly efficient mini-PC is ideal for smart retail, security, and kiosk installations, and wide-ranging industrial use cases, such as edge computing, factories, and warehousing. The fanless design minimizes maintenance and allows it to continue working flawlessly even in dusty environments. Inside the LIVA Z5F Plus is an Intel 13th Gen CoreTM processor with ultra-efficient 15W TDP. A generous 64GB of memory is supported, along with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, dual gigabit Ethernet, dual DisplayPort (one via USB Type-C) and dual HDMI ports. Four COM ports provide necessary legacy IO for industrial use, while USB4 (20Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports are available for ultra-high speed IO devices. ECSIPC will also showcase the new LIVA Z5F Plus during GITEX 2023.

Turnkey Solutions for Smart Retail, Digital Signage and Smart Kiosks

During GITEX 2023, ECSIPC will showcase a range of potential applications made by combining the highly capable LIVA Z5 Plus with ECSIPC's own software in Windows and Linux environments. An Android OS option will follow soon, powered by an upcoming Arm-powered design available by the end of 2023.

These include:





A 24/7 energy efficient, multi-display video wall with a focus on low maintenance. Large format displays can be made by combining up to four displays of 4/8K60, which can show customized content and advertising. The cloud-based content management system with signage player allows convenient access via web UI or mobile app.

The Smart Retail / KIOSK demonstration exhibits easy installation and energy efficiency, while allowing a wide range of display sizes for advertising or product information. Wide voltage support offers greater flexibility for potential applications and operators that need to work in a variety of environments. AI-based facial recognition is supported for applications such as security, access management, and payment authentication.



Powered by the highly efficient Intel 11th Gen CoreTM processors, this embedded PC can be customized with up to 64GB of memory, M.2 PCI-Express Gen-4 NVMe SSD, M.2 LTE/5G cellular modem, up to four displays, and it supplies integrated Wi-Fi 6 and dual Ethernet (1G+2) connectivity. COM, DIO, and USB ports are ready for industrial-grade peripherals, and its wide voltage (12-24V) DC input enables a range of deployment opportunities.Designed for industrial use cases with a focus on power-efficiency and highly compact form-factor, the ECSIPC RK3568-IS1 is a new Rockchip-based SBC featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU and up to 0.8TOPS AI processing. With support for multiple displays up to 4K60, MIPI-CSI camera interface, M.2 PCI-Express for storage, I2C, several USB and COM ports, the addition of Wi-Fi and LTE/5G cellular modem, and dual Ethernet. The RK3568-IS1 supports both Android and Ubuntu OS, with rich toolchains and readily available resources that allow developers to quickly deploy their software applications.A comprehensive solution for the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors (up to 65W), the ECSIPC A620AM5-M9 motherboard is designed for high-performance commercial use cases. It supports up to 64GB of super-fast DDR5, a PCI-Express Gen-4 16x slot for graphics cards or add-in board expansion, an ultra-high speed M.2 PCI-Express Gen-4 NVMe storage slot, four SATA ports for further storage, M.2 socket for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and Gigabit Ethernet. 6-channel audio is enhanced by an integrated amplifier. Six USB ports (Type-A and Type-C), plus COM and LTP ports provide support for wide ranging commercial peripherals such as scanners, printers, and communications.Hashtag: #ECSIPC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ECSIPC