Elon Musk Wins IAF World Space Award At 74Th IAC In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elon Musk, Founder, CEO and CTO of SpaceX has been announced as
a winner among individuals at the 74th International Astronautical
Congress (IAC) held in Baku. He won the IAF World Space Award for
2023, Azernews reports.
The IAF World Space Award is a prestigious award, that
recognizes a most eminent person and/or team who has made an
exceptional impact to the progress of the world space activities
through their outstanding contribution in space science, space
technology, space medicine, space law, or space management and
exceptional impact to the world's progress in astronautics.
The IAF World Space Award for 2023 (for teams) is bestowed to
NASA, ESA, CSA James Webb Space Telescope Team.
MENAFN02102023000195011045ID1107176150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.