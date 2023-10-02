Cabinet Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Third Anniversary Of Rule

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's cabinet on Monday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the third anniversary of his rise to power, saying his "wide leadership" has placed the nation firmly on the path towards prosperity and development.

During the Cabinet's customary session, presided over by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Information Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi spoke of national preparations ahead of "Expo 2025 Osaka," a global Japan-hosted event in which Kuwait will be represented through a special pavilion.

The minister heaped praise on state-wide efforts aiming to depict the nation in a "positive light" at the expo, saying that Kuwait was the first Arab nation and the eighth globally to have agreed on setting up a booth at an event of such magnitude.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Al-Aiban, who doubles as Minister of State for Youth Affairs, briefed the cabinet on his recent visit to Hangzhou, China, the site of the ongoing 19th Asian Games, where he met his compatriot athletes to check on their level of preparedness as they represent national colors.

The minister personally surveyed the facilities in the Chinese city, while he has also attended a number of contests in which Kuwaiti athletes took part, saying he was confident in their abilities to elevate the nation to the upper echelons on international sports.

Discussing current regional and global happenings, the cabinet deplored a recent drone attack perpetrated by Yemen's Houthi movement against forces of the Saudi-led coalition, where some four Bahraini troops lost their lives.

Condemning the incident, the cabinet underlined Kuwait's unflinching support for the measures Bahrain will take in the wake of the attack, saying the country stands in solidarity with its Gulf Arab neighbor. (end)

