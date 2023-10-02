Graymeta, Inc. Announces Promotion Of Jesse Graham To VP Of Product Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jesse giving a talk at NAB 2023

GrayMeta, a pioneering force in harnessing machine learning and artificial intelligence for digital video content and archives, announces Jesse's new title.

- Aaron Edell, President and CEO of GrayMetaBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GrayMeta , Inc., a pioneering force in harnessing machine learning and artificial intelligence for the world's digital video content and archives, is elated to announce the promotion of Jesse Graham to Vice President of Product Development.Building upon a six-year tenure, Mr. Graham's profound leadership and unwavering commitment have significantly contributed to GrayMeta's landmark achievements. Most notably, he has spearheaded the transformative reengineering of our ML data platform, Curio, enabling it to seamlessly operate on-premises and in the cloud. Under his leadership, GrayMeta has successfully developed and deployed bespoke, state-of-the-art machine learning models that can run on premises as well as in the cloud, completely changing the landscape of AI in Media and Entertainment, as well as in the Enterprise."Jesse's exceptional ability to master new technical concepts, coupled with his knack for maximizing output with limited resources, places him in a unique echelon of competence," remarked Aaron Edell, President and CEO of GrayMeta, Inc. "His ascension to VP of Product Development is both timely and well-deserved."Earlier this year, GrayMeta celebrated the well-earned promotion of Scott Sharp to the role of CTO. His extensive experience spanning multiple decades in Media and Entertainment technology has been instrumental in GrayMeta's trajectory. One such groundbreaking achievement is GrayMeta's Iris Anywhere-the globe's sole Dolby-certified, broadcast quality review and QC tool designed explicitly for the video supply chain. This state-of-the-art tool operates entirely within a browser, offering both cloud and on-prem solutions. Scott's dynamic leadership across global teams in development, customer success, and sales has been pivotal to this innovation.With a unique blend of products and solutions for videotape archive digitization and migrations, review and QC workflows, and enhancing digital storage environments with machine learning driven metadata, GrayMeta stands at the forefront of making vast video content accessible and monetizable. Our solutions, such as the SAMMA system, Iris, and Curio products, have revolutionized over 100 blue chip customers in Media and Entertainment and beyond.To learn more about our transformative products and services, visit GrayMeta's website at .

Dan Daube

GrayMeta



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn