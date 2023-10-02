Qatar, Uzbekistan Sign Documents On Strengthening Multifaceted Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 2. The leaders of Uzbekistan and Qatar have signed a number of documents aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the spheres of traditional and green energy, petrochemicals, deep processing of metals, and agriculture, as well as construction, tourism, and finance, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani in Doha on October 2.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further strengthening the political dialogue, expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation, and activation of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Besides the signed documents, the talks resulted in a proposal to organize the first meetings of the joint Intergovernmental Commission, the Business Council, and the business forum in January 2024 in Doha.

Moreover, the heads of state were instructed to prepare a number of joint roadmaps and create mechanisms for the effective implementation of the agreements reached.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Qatar have signed several investment agreements in the fields of the food industry, green energy, and infrastructure development in September 2023 as a result of the meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and representatives of leading Qatari investment companies.

In contrast to the preceding year, which saw only $40 million in investments in Uzbekistan, this year managed to attract a much larger sum, totaling $450 million.