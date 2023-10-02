Qatar, Uzbekistan Sign Documents On Strengthening Multifaceted Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 2. The leaders of
Uzbekistan and Qatar have signed a number of documents aimed at
strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the spheres of
traditional and green energy, petrochemicals, deep processing of
metals, and agriculture, as well as construction, tourism, and
finance, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim
ibn Hamad Al Thani in Doha on October 2.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further
strengthening the political dialogue, expansion of trade, economic
and investment cooperation, and activation of cultural and
humanitarian exchanges.
Besides the signed documents, the talks resulted in a proposal
to organize the first meetings of the joint Intergovernmental
Commission, the Business Council, and the business forum in January
2024 in Doha.
Moreover, the heads of state were instructed to prepare a number
of joint roadmaps and create mechanisms for the effective
implementation of the agreements reached.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Qatar have signed several investment
agreements in the fields of the food industry, green energy, and
infrastructure development in September 2023 as a result of the
meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Laziz
Kudratov and representatives of leading Qatari investment
companies.
In contrast to the preceding year, which saw only $40 million in
investments in Uzbekistan, this year managed to attract a much
larger sum, totaling $450 million.
