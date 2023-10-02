True Forex Funds Launches One Phase Funding, A Shortcut For Funded Traders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Renowned prop firm True Forex Funds has launched One Phase Funding, a groundbreaking solution to simplify the path to becoming a fully funded trader

- Richard Nagy, True Forex Funds' CEOGYOR, HUNGARY, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Renowned prop firm True Forex Funds has launched One Phase Funding , a convenient solution to simplify the path to becoming a fully funded trader. This innovative solution significantly speeds up the traditional two-phase evaluation process and expedites traders' access to funding.Breaking Free from the Two-Phase BurdensTrue Forex Funds understands that the two-phase evaluation process has been a time-consuming challenge for many traders. Therefore, the prop firm now presents their One Phase Funding as an alternative solution for those who want quick access to trading capital up to $400,000. For a single payment starting at €89, traders can attain full funding through only one single evaluation phase. Traders may enjoy equivalent profit share potential to the two-phase approach.A Shortcut to SuccessTrue Forex Funds' One Phase Funding initiative liberates traders from the necessity of having to pass two challenges while offering reasonable profit targets and benefits:10% Profit Target: This target is intentionally set lower than the combined targets of the Two Phase Challenge, making success more attainable.Minimum 5 Trading Days: This quick turnaround demonstrates the firm's commitment to facilitating traders' success.30 Trading Day Period: The comfortable trading period offers traders ample time to showcase their skills, fostering a supportive environment for success.In addition to these remarkable features, One Phase Funding adopts the same pricing structures and account sizes as the standard Two Phase funding program. True Forex Funds also extends the same benefits in One Phase Funding, including a full fee refund and unlimited free retries. Moreover, traders have the same opportunity to upgrade their accounts, enhancing their trading capabilities.True Forex Funds Cares About Traders' SuccessRichard Nagy, True Forex Funds' CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the new One Phase Funding program, saying, "True Forex Funds cares deeply about our traders' success. For us, traders are valued members of our community. We listened to their requests for faster access to trading capital, and that's why we introduced our One Phase Funding program.”About True Forex Funds:True Forex Funds, a leading prop trading firm based in the EU, is committed to providing funding and robust support to traders. Focused on leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company offers a transparent and innovative approach to proprietary trading.Traders who successfully complete the company's One Phase or Two Phase Evaluation Program gain access to funding opportunities of up to $400,000, with the firm covering potential funded losses, if any. The program also includes user-friendly Profit Targets, an 80% profit sharing structure, and unwavering support from the True Forex Funds Customer Service team. Additionally, traders can utilize MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 platforms for overnight and weekend trading opportunities.For more information about True Forex Funds and its funding program, please visit the official website at: .

