HSIA T3 Construction 90Pc Complete, Soft Opening On October 7

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: About 90 per cent construction work of the much-awaited Third Terminal of Dhaka Airport has been completed till October 2 and it is ready for soft inauguration by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October 7.

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said this at a press briefing on the progress of the project at the newly constructed terminal's premise on October 2.



























The Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital will change the country's image through world-class passenger service, said the chairman in his address.



"Initially, only airlines will be able to avail parking services at the terminal as it is expected to be open to passengers at 2024 end," he added.



























The newly construcuted Third Terminal's view from the outside-Photo: Monitor



"The terminal building is now visible. Work on interior decoration and the installation of various equipment has almost finished. Some equipment is yet to be attached as the process is underway to make everything functional," mentioned the CAAB chairman.

He further said authorities are currently working on systems integration which will continue even after the soft launch.

"Two aspects of this are equipment systems and manpower readiness," M Mafidur Rahman claimed.

Construction of the BDT 21,300-crore project commenced in December 2019 and upon completion of the Third Terminal, Dhaka Airport's annual passenger and cargo handling capacity is expected to double.

It will accommodate approximately 24 million passengers (including the old terminal) and handle 500,000 tonnes of cargo each year.

