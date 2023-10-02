Workfellow Launches Marketplace To Democratize Access To Process Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At launch the Workfellow Marketplace includes over 350 business applications ranging from ERP software to apps used in insurance and banking.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Workfellow today announced the launch of the Workfellow Marketplace - a one-stop destination for process visibility across 350+ popular business applications and enterprise IT systems.

The Workfellow Marketplace showcases the largest known collection of enterprise business applications that can be effortlessly analyzed with Workfellow's AI-powered process intelligence software. Workfellow provides end-to-end process and task transparency across the business applications featured in the Marketplace within a 30 day fast-track implementation timeline.

Process visibility without data mining hassle

While Process Mining and Task Mining technology have been available for decades, one common barrier for digitalized organizations has been the inability to access event logs or mine process data in key business applications. The Workfellow Marketplace brings process intelligence to the age of artificial intelligence and cloud computing with a catalog of easy-to-access integrations and insights.

“There is a misconception among enterprise leaders that process visibility can only be achieved by data mining perfectly organized event logs and master data in SAP. This is no longer the case. At Workfellow we've been able to leverage AI to generate actionable insights across a large number of business applications from popular productivity apps to bespoke industry solutions” says Kustaa Kivelä, CEO and Co-founder of Workfellow.

Unprecedented process and task visibility

Workfellow offers effortless process intelligence across business applications thanks to a technological breakthrough called Work API. Work API automatically captures business object data directly from the user interface of business applications. provides an integrated view on process performance across the enterprise.

“Work API has boundless flexibility to bring process visibility of today's complex enterprise information landscape. While conventional process mining solutions are limited by the number of integrations, we're training Work API to be more intelligent with every automated integration configuration. We're on the path to analyze processes across all known business applications.” comments Henri Wiik, CPO and co-founder of Workfellow.

To explore the Workfellow Marketplace visit

