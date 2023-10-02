EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Celebrates its 40th Anniversary and Creates a"Forest of the Future"

Customers, business partners, investors and employees make decisive contributions to the present and future growth – in the anniversary year, this also includes the DATAGROUP FOREST Pliezhausen, 1 October 2023. DATAGROUP today celebrates the company's foundation 40 years ago. On this occasion, the nationally operating IT service provider has initiated a very special campaign for the anniversary year just started and for many years to come: Collaborating with Forst Baden-Württemberg (ForstBW), DATAGROUP will transform an area of disused woodland in the Black Forest into a“Forest of the Future” with the so-called“DATAGROUP FOREST”. For this campaign – as well as in its IT Services core business – DATAGROUP relies on the outstanding commitment of its employees and the support from customers, business partners, investors and other persons associated with the company: They can all collect points for their commitment and“good deeds” during the anniversary year. The more points they score, the more trees will be planted in the Forest of the Future in a first planting campaign. This will presumably take place in the fall of 2024 to mark the close of the anniversary year. Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP:“We are just so grateful and proud of how DATAGROUP has evolved to become a“powerhouse” of the German IT service industry in the 40 years since its foundation. And this is why we wish to contribute something to society with the DATAGROUP FOREST in a joint campaign with customers, business partner, persons associated with the company and with the entire staff. The long-term“Forest of the Future” project fits our philosophy, as sustained and continued success has always and will continue to define us as a company. Future as well as inspiration for an area in the Black Forest The area which ForstBW plans to turn into a“Forest of the Future” with the support of DATAGROUP is situated close to Freudenstadt in the“Mittlerer Schwarzwald” forest district right in the“Hirschkopf” territory. The ground is currently covered by young, severely damaged spruce wood. In a first step, the planting area will be prepared by extracting trees that were damaged by snow, red deer and fungal decay so as to make room for the new“Forest of the Future”. At least 4,000 new trees will be planted afterwards – depending on the points collected in the anniversary campaign. Planting various tree species such as durmast oak, hornbeam, small-leaved lime, whitebeam, field maple, Norway maple, and Douglas fir, the area will be transformed into a climate-resistant mixed forest and thus into a stable ecosystem rich in deciduous trees.“With the support of DATAGROUP, this place can be turned into a climate-friendly Forest of the Future, which will also have an impact on the surrounding forests. In a figurative sense, the commitment for this special forest area also provides inspiration for the important topic of climate-proof forests, which will be created at many other places”, says Simon Stahl, Head of the“Mittlerer Schwarzwald” Forest District, ForstBW. “We have learned from the DATAGROUP success story that stamina is needed to grow and have sustained success – this is why our commitment for the DATAGROUP FOREST in the anniversary year is just the beginning. We want to look after this area and it is our wish that the forest and the project continue to grow as a joint effort of DATAGROUP, its employees, customers, and partners as well as Forst BW”, Andreas Baresel, CEO von DATAGROUP points out. Oliver Thome, Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations, and M&A adds:“Responsibility, the principles of partnership and sustainability are an integral part of DATAGROUP's DNA and our relationships to our customers and investors. This becomes visible through the DATAGROUP FOREST, and it also shows that we do not only have big ambitions, but we also put them into practice. Commitment and“good deeds” score points for the DATAGROUP FOREST The forest will initially“grow” virtually in the anniversary year: Employees, customers and business partners are encouraged to score with their commitment for social purposes, education and training, for environment and sustainability issues or with other“good deeds”. The goal is to reach 40,000 points, with 10 points standing for one tree in the first planting session of the DATAGROUP FOREST. The people participating in this campaign will enter their points on the forest.datagroup.de campaign website. Little by little, this website will provide an overview of all the great activities as well as a digital model of the forest that shows how many trees have already been gathered with the dedication of everyone involved. Dr. Sabine Laukemann, Chief Human Resources Officer, Organization and Strategy at DATAGROUP:“The success of DATAGROUP has been and will always be a team effort – the 40 years of corporate history would not have been possible without our amazing employees. And because we know that we can rely on our team, they are key in our commitment for the DATAGROUP FOREST during our anniversary year. We look very much forward to hit top form in sustainability and social commitment together with them as well as our customers and partners, thus helping to grow the“Forest of the Future”. DATAGROUP – Becoming an IT powerhouse in 40 years On 1 October 1983, DATAGROUP was founded by today's Supervisory Board member Max H.-H. Schaber and Herbert Schwarzkopf in Filderstadt-Bonlanden under the name of DATAPEC. With the focus originally directed towards software, DATAGROUP has evolved to become one of the leading German full-IT-outsourcing service providers 40 years later. In fiscal year 2021/2022, DATAGROUP reached a historic milestone by generating revenues of more than half a billion euros for the first time. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany today design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications for mid-market and large companies as well as public authorities. Until today, the success story of DATAGROUP has taken many ground-breaking turns: In the 80s, the company moved from a software developer to a pan-European hardware retailer. After the margins of this industry had fallen, it developed into a software and system house. In 2001, the name“DATAGROUP” was born. The IPO in 2006 marked a decisive step in the company's history. After a couple of acquisitions had already taken place before, DATATROUP to date has implemented 30 company takeovers thereafter. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy. Additionally, the company has tapped new regions in Germany and gained valuable expertise for its portfolio, for instance in cloud technology, IT security, automation and robotics, or Artificial Intelligence, thanks to the strategic acquisitions of the past few years. Ceremonial start to the anniversary year The start to the anniversary year will be celebrated with a hybrid event. The employees and their families, but also customers, business partners, and other friends of the company can watch a video stream from the DATAGROUP headquarters in Pliezhausen either live at home or in several locations. DATAGROUP founder Max H.-H. Schaber, the Management Board of DATAGROUP and representatives of ForstBW will present the“DATAGROUP FOREST” project from there. We will also take a look at the company's history as well as its future.



